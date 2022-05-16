Bhubaneswar: Nanda, a Kumki (trained) elephant from Nandankanan Zoo, died in the wee hours of Monday at around 3.00am in Chandaka-Dampada wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

A forest official source said, in 2010, the elephant was earlier brought to Godibari in Chandaka from the Nandankanan. The pachyderm was trained on how to control stray and outrageous wild animals.

Nanda was previously administered a tranquiliser Saturday by Forest department personnel as the jumbo was to be taken to a newly-constructed Elephant Rescue Center in the sanctuary. However, the jumbo fell sick and fainted few minutes after receiving the dose.

Following which, the pachyderm was undergoing treatment by three veterinarians from OUAT in Bhubaneswar and was unconscious.

“Exact reason behind the death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem report comes in,” the senior forest official expressed.

Post-mortem of the male tusker will be carried out later in the day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nanda was born to mother elephant named Basanti at Nandankanan Zoo in 1997, November 28.

