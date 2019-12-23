Cuttack: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Orissa High Court to investigate the 2017 Kunduli rape case has submitted its final report in a sealed cover to Orissa High Court Monday.

Receiving the report, the Orissa High Court has directed the SIT to submit the report to trial court as well.

The Orissa High Court has also said that those who have objections can appeal at lower courts.

Notably, mother of the Kunduli rape victim, who committed suicide January 22, 2018, and ex-MP Kharabela Swain had demanded for CBI inquiry. The Orissa High Court had turned down the request and formed an SIT instead.

The school going girl of Musaguda village was raped by four persons, who were allegedly in camouflage, in the Kunduli jungle near Musaguda in Koraput October 10, 2017. The incident occurred when she was returning home from a market near the village. At that time the Human Rights Protection Cell of the State Police said the allegations made by the victim that she had been raped was not true. The incident triggered massive outrage not only in the state but in the nation.

The girl had also attempted to commit suicide by consuming an overdose of iron pills November 18 and was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMH) in Cuttack, November 19. She was discharged from SCBMCH November 27.

PNN