Mumbai: Telly heartthrob Kushal Tandon, who recently celebrated his birthday, remembered his special friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to his Instagram stories, Kushal shared a video clip and tagged it to Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Taking to Instagram Stories and sharing a video clip, Kushal wrote: “@lokhandeankita that’s for u from our angel friend.”

In the video, group of musicians are playing the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from Sushant’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

At the same time, Ankita has also shared this story of Kushal on her Instagram account. While sharing, Ankita also wrote ‘Awwwwww’. Sushant’s fans are praising Kushal and Ankita a lot for this. This video is also going viral very fast.

Worth mentioning, Sushant died by alleged ‘suicide’ last year in June, sending shockwaves across the nation. Anikta, who had dated Sushant for many years before breaking up in 2016, had been devastated by the development.

Now, Ankita has been in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain for some time, while Kushal had dated former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Gauahar Khan briefly.

On the other hand, Kushal has been seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has worked in many hit shows. His relationship with Gauhar Khan was in headlines. Recently, Kushal has celebrated his birthday in Udaipur.