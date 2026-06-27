Washington: Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has discussed ways to advance the bilateral strategic partnership with a senior US defence official.

Kwatra met US Under Secretary for Defence Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon Friday and discussed bilateral defence cooperation.

“A good conversation with Undersecretary Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. Appreciate his steadfast support in advancing the India-US strategic partnership,” Kwatra said in a post on X Friday.

A good conversation with Undersecretary Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. Appreciate his steadfast support in advancing the India-US strategic partnership. Look forward to continuing our engagements to implement the bilateral defence and defence industrial cooperation agenda.… pic.twitter.com/OvUPIA7kVe — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 27, 2026

“Look forward to continuing our engagements to implement the bilateral defence and defence industrial cooperation agenda,” Kwatra said.

In October last year, India and the US signed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement. The pact seeks to expand joint operational coordination, intelligence sharing across space and cyberspace, and defence-industrial cooperation.