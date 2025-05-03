Jajpur: A 22-year-old labourer identified as Arijit Jena from Jaraka village, died on Labour Day after allegedly being thrashed and tortured by the owner and staff of a private stone crusher unit in Jajpur district. According to the complaint filed by Arijit’s father, the incident occurred at Padmabati Crusher in Rahadpur under Jenapur police limits. Arijit, who had been working there for past three months, went missing April 27.

His family traced him to the crusher unit owner’s residence, where they found him chained and severely injured. Arijit had suffered burn wounds from hot iron rods and multiple blows to his chest and groin area. His captors allegedly recorded videos of the torture and threatened his family. Despite being taken to a hospital later that morning, Arijit succumbed to his injuries at 3:30am May 1.