Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Minister Suresh Pujari Thursday announced that the state government will soon introduce land pattas with QR codes, a move aimed at modernising land administration and curbing property fraud.

Addressing media, Pujari stated, “We will soon provide land pattas embedded with QR codes, allowing for instant digital verification of land records. This initiative, to be implemented in partnership with the Central government, will ensure that every new or updated land patta includes a QR code.”

By simply scanning the QR code with a smartphone, citizens will be able to access complete land details from the official database, including ownership history, full transaction records, encumbrances, if any, and other relevant information.

The system will provide a comprehensive digital history of properties spanning 50 to 70 years, R&DM department sources said.

Traditionally, land ownership records in Odisha have been maintained as physical documents, making them vulnerable to damage, manipulation, and loss. The new QR-enabled pattas, embedded with secure digital features, are designed to replace paper-based verification processes and significantly enhance transparency, they added.

The sources said the initiative is expected to reduce reliance on the traditional Encumbrance Certificate (EC), as land information will now be available digitally in real time.

“Prospective buyers will be able to verify ownership details directly from authenticated government records before completing transactions, reducing delays and the risk of fraud,” they pointed out.

Pujari said the reform is aimed at strengthening trust in land administration and ensuring accountability. He added that in case of any irregularity or attempt to manipulate records, immediate alerts will be sent to the local tehsildars and revenue inspectors, enabling swift action.

Centralised and secure digital storage will make it nearly impossible to create fake deeds or alter ownership records.

As part of wider land reforms, the state government will also undertake a comprehensive statewide land survey covering both government and private land.