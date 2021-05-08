Sometimes it happens that the keyboard of our computer or laptop gets damaged while doing important work or after certain period of time. But this problem can be overcome through on-screen keyboards or the virtual keyword.

Not only this, with the help of some extensions, you can also type. Follow these easy steps:

To open the on-screen keyboard, go to the Start menu first.

Here you will see the option of settings, click on it

Now you will see many options on the screen, click on Ease of Access.

Here you will see the on-screen keyboard option, click on it

By doing this, you will see a virtual keyboard on the screen.

With the help of a mouse, you will be able to type by clicking on that keyboard.

Speak and your words get typed on screen

If you are not able to do typing, you can also type speak. For this, you will have to download the VoiceNote II – Speech to text extension in Google Chrome browser and avail the function.

