Cuttack: Doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here have suggested that vendors should serve sugarcane juice, lassi and any other traditional drinks in disposable cups to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The doctors also pleaded that vendors should maintain proper hygiene while preparing lassi or any other traditional drinks.

People usually drink sugarcane juice, lassi and mint-flavoured drink from roadside vendors during summer. These vendors often serve the drinks in steel or glass items.

“Virus can transmit from one person to other thorough the use of common cups or pots. There is no guarantee that the vendors are washing the pots thoroughly with detergent. So, people should insist on disposable cups while drinking juice or lassi from roadside vendors,” said SCBMCH pulmonary medicine department chief MR Patnaik.

Patnaik also advised people to avoid gathering near any shop or vendor to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Social isolation and personal hygiene are the key to tackle the deadly virus,” Patnaik added.

Many locals, meanwhile, urged the civic authorities to create awareness on the use of disposable cups at lassi shops. “Juice vendors and their customers must be made aware of the precautionary measures against coronavirus,” said Chinmaya Mohanty, a local.