Bhubaneswar: Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput had urged everyone in India to help the people of Odisha when Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc across the state in the month of May, 2019.

Rajput shared a message on his Instagram that said, “Help support Odisha” and the actor wrote a heartfelt note about the situation that read, “Let’s all please come together quickly to help our #Odisha with means, prayers and our assured and undivided attention. They need us immediately. Let’s also discuss other ways to fast track our efforts and reach them asap. I thank you with all my heart.”

The actor even shared the link for to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bio. Rajput urged his fans through social media to donate in order to rebuild Odisha, as the cyclonic storm destroyed many parts of the state.

The actor had been quite active when it comes to social issues and uses social media to do his bit for the world.

The actor was last seen in Chhichore, in 2019.

On personal front, the actor was in a relationship with his co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. They broke up in 2016.

Sushant had been doing well professionally and was dating actor Rhea Chakraborty who was recently spotted taking a walk on the roads of Mumbai. The actor’s former manager Disha Salian also passed away a few days back.

Notably, Sushant’s domestic help informed the police after he found his dead body hanging from the ceiling of his room. The actor was 34. No suicide note was found at his house by the police.