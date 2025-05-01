After the recent terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group has openly threatened Pakistan. In a social media post, the group delivered a sharp message by displaying a crossed-out image of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The caption read: “You have killed our innocent people. Now we will enter Pakistan and kill a man worth one lakh.” The statement serves as a direct warning, signaling that retaliation is imminent.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara’s gangs appear to be emulating the tactics of Dawood Ibrahim’s infamous D-Company. Their operations are no longer limited to India, they have expanded internationally, with gang members operating from abroad and spreading terror across borders. The gang’s growing influence and aggression have become a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies.

In response to the threat, Pakistan has ramped up security for Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack. The heightened measures include a 24×7 deployment of armed personnel from the Pakistan Armed Forces and extensive surveillance around Saeed’s known residence in Lahore. Security around Saeed had already been increased in 2021 after a car bomb exploded near his house, killing three people.