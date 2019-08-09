Cuttack: Lawyers Friday boycotted courts including the Orissa High Court here to protest the abolition of the Odisha State Administrative Tribunal.

Following a proposal from Odisha government, the Union government earlier this week abolished the SAT. Expressing gratitude to the lawyers of the city for their solidarity, SAT bar association secretary P K Rout claimed that their token protest against the abolition of all benches of the SAT across the state was a “success”.

“We will decide our next course of action next week seeking cooperation from other bar associations of the state,” Rout said.

The Odisha Cabinet in 2015 had given its stamp of approval to abolish SAT.