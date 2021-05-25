Chandigarh: Covid pneumonia-hit legendary athlete and ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, 91, who was last week diagnosed positive, was admitted to a private hospital near here Monday.

“Mr Milkha Singh was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in the Intensive Care Unit on 24th May 2021 with Covid pneumonia. He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen and medical management,” a hospital statement said.

Earlier, he isolated himself at his residence here, doctors said.

His wife Nirmal Milkha Singh had said a cook, who has been with the family for 50 years, was earlier diagnosed Covid-19 positive.

Since the pandemic broke last year, Milkha Singh has been appealing to the people to exercise daily during the lockdown while staying at home.

In his video message, he called upon people to stay indoors during the preventive lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“As a sportsman, I want to tell you with a humble request that you are staying indoors and for you an exercise of 15-20 minutes is very necessary,” Milkha Singh, who won India’s first Commonwealth gold, has been saying.

Milkha Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh is one of the top golfing icons in the country.