Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer and coach PK Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical.

The 83-year-old former India football captain was admitted February 6 to the Medica Superspecialty Hospital after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

“He (Banerjee) was put on ventilator this (Monday) evening and the doctors have administered him with antibiotics. He’s critical at the moment,” a family source said.

The hospital also issued a statement, saying that ‘there has been sudden deterioration in the health condition’ of Banerjee. “He has been shifted to Critical Care and put on ventilation support this evening. He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists,” the statement read.

“The entire clinical team at Medica is putting its best effort towards recovery of Mr Banerjee. His family members are being updated on his health condition at regular intervals,” it added.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee. He is also being supervised by a team of Neurosciences under the care of Dr LN Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu.

Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee’s contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by FIFA that awarded him the ‘Centennial Order of Merit’ in 2004.

Banerjee was one of the first recipients of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and was conferred the Padma Shri in 1991.

As a coach PK as he is popularly known led East Bengal to six successive Kolkata League titles (1970-76). Under him Mohun Bagan became the first Indian club to win the triple crown (IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and Durand Cup) in 1978. Banerjee also coached the Indian team that participated in the 1984 Asian Games and also worked with the Tata Football Academy as technical director.

