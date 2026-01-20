Bhubaneswar: Formation of a Legislative Council in Odisha now appears certain, a move expected to create political space for young leaders. The promise of a Legislative Council had earlier helped BJD pacify multiple ticket aspirants during the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Many of those youth later realised the assurance was largely hollow.

The BJD government approved a Cabinet proposal on forming a Legislative Council August 24, 2018, apparently to keep young leaders engaged.

Had the party been serious, it could have pursued approval from the Centre, as several opportunities existed.

Its failure to do so strengthened the perception that the promise lacked intent.

The issue has resurfaced amid plans to construct a new Lok Seva Bhawan and a new Assembly building on 71-acre land. The foundation stone was laid January 12, 2026.

About the project, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the existing Assembly building would not be demolished but preserved as a museum.

He added that if a Legislative Council is formed, the old building would be used for that purpose. The minister’s remarks suggest the government is planning with a long-term vision.

Political observers say such a statement would not have been made lightly or without deliberation. Under BJP rule, ministers are unlikely to make major announcements without consulting the Central leadership.

After Harichandan’s statement, several young political aspirants are said to have gravitated toward the ruling BJP, hoping for a future berth in the Legislative Council.

The claim has gained traction because Odisha now has a “double-engine” government, improving the prospects of implementing such decisions.

As a result, the formation of a Legislative Council in Odisha is increasingly being viewed as inevitable. India currently has 28 states and eight Union Territories (UTs).

BJP-led governments are in power in 19 states and two UTs. Legislative Councils exist in six states — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Of these, four are governed by NDA, while Karnataka and Telangana have Congress governments.

In the remaining states and UTs, BJP governments have shown little inclination toward forming Legislative Councils.

Salaries and allowances for Legislative Council members vary by state, but they are generally on par with those of MLAs, including pension benefits after completing a term.

Many states argue that Legislative Councils are unnecessary.

National-level debates have often noted that states with Councils have not shown significantly better governance or development because of them.

A Legislative Council would also place an additional financial burden of several hundred crore rupees on a state/UT.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first two terms, the Rajya Sabha frequently posed hurdles to legislation.

At the state level, Legislative Councils function in a similar manner, though both the Rajya Sabha and the Councils have defi ned constitutional roles.

If Odisha establishes a Legislative Council, its structure is likely to follow the 2018 Cabinet proposal. The Council would have one-third the strength of the Assembly.

With Odisha’s Assembly having 147 members, the Council would have 49 seats. Of these, 16 would be elected by MLAs, 16 by local body representatives, nine nominated by the Governor, and eight elected by teachers and graduates.

It may also be recalled that the BJP, BJD and Congress recently joined hands to pass a Bill raising salaries and allowances for MLAs, ministers, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and former legislators.

CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda opposed the hike. Public backlash followed, forcing Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s party colleagues to seek withdrawal of the decision.

The BJD and Congress later echoed the demand.

Against that backdrop, the formation of a Legislative Council could once again raise concerns about additional financial burden on the state.