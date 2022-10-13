Bengaluru: Global technology brand Lenovo Thursday launched a new Android tablet — Tab P11 Pro (2rd Gen) — for its consumers in India.

The tablet is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage with Precision Pen 3 which will be available in the country, starting October 17.

It sports a unique dual-tone design with a glass-like finish and comes in Storm Grey colour.

“Tablets became a lifeline for consumers over the last two years, acting as devices for entertainment as well as for getting work done on the go. As consumers embrace the new reality, this latest generation of Tab P11 Pro will bring performance and features to support their continued on-the-go experience,” said Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India.

The new Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is thin and weighs just 480 grams and is also designed to filter out harmful blue light.

The other features include an 11.2-inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels and an aspect ratio of 15:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits brightness.

The tab also supports HDR10+ to deliver an immersive viewing experience and is equipped with an 8000mAh battery that offers up to 14 hours of battery life, said the company.