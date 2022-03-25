Chandbali: The sensational murder of cameraman Manas Swain has taken a new twist after the caretaker of Dayal Ashram, where Manas was held hostage and tortured before his death, made startling revelations Friday.

The caretaker revealed that she had found three letters from under a bed in the room where Manas was held captive.

The letters were purportedly written by him before his death. In the letter, he had mentioned how he was being brutally tortured.

He had also mentioned that they would kill him and requested that his body should not be left in the hands of his killers. As per the lady caretaker, there were three letters which were kept in a polythene bag.

“I found the letters when I was cleaning the room. In the letter, Manas had mentioned his name, his contact number and his father’s name. He had also written that he was being tortured and those who had abducted him had also taken away Rs 4,000, his camera, wallet and bank passbook,” the caretaker said.

“Manas had written in the event if he died, his body should be sent to his village and should not be handed over to his tormentors,” she said.

The caretaker also said Sarmistha had forcefully taken the letter away after knowing about it. Now, the police are looking for the letters as it might prove to be a big lead in the case.

Notably, it was February 7 when Manas was kidnapped by Sarmistha, the owner of a web portal where Manas was working. Sarmistha then took him to Dayal Ashram where he was held captive.

On March 12, police had found Manas’ body buried near Badhipatna hill under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh district.

