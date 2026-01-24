Nabarangpur: Forest officials arrested three persons and seized a leopard hide during a late-night operation in the Kodinga forest range of Nabarangpur district, officials said.

The accused were identified as Dasaru Harijan, Balaram Das and Dhansingh Das, all residents of Deulakana under Jharigaon block.

They have been detained for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the wildlife trafficking and possible links to a larger network.

Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal sale of a leopard hide, a special team of forest personnel conducted a late-night operation near Nunpani under the Kodinga forest range Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle from Jharigaon.

Apart from the hide, the officials seized the motorcycle used for transportation.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, officials said.

Reiterating their commitments to cracking down on wildlife crimes, forest officials urged the public to report any information related to illegal wildlife trade.