Nuapada: Forest officials in Nuapada district seized two leopard skins and four sambar antlers, and arrested six people for the illegal wildlife parts trade, authorities said Friday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Sahu, 62, and Gajanan Sahu, 26, of Patalghutkuri village under Amanara gram panchayat, and Dinesh Majhi, 62, Sukuram Chinda, 45, Purnachandra Majhi, 46, and Madhusudan Majhi, 55, of Saradhapur village under Boden police limits, were produced before a local court Friday, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aziz Khan told reporters that forest officials received a tip-off about a leopard hide deal in Saradhapur village Thursday.

Acting on the information, a raid led to the seizure of one leopard skin and two sambar antlers, and the arrest of four people.

Two suspects managed to flee.

Subsequently, a second raid in Patalghutkuri village recovered another leopard hide and two sambar antlers from the house of Mahesh Sahu, resulting in two more arrests.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects and other individuals involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

The accused have also been charged with possession of illegally sourced teak wood, officials added.

Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) Prasanjit Nayak, Mohammad Mustafa Sahil and other forest officials were present at the press briefing.