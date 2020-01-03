Seoul: LG Electronics Friday said it will unveil new 8K TV models with upgraded Artificial Intelligence (AI) features at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the US as the company is eager to expand its presence in the next-generation TV market.

LG said it will showcase eight TVs, with new 77 and 65-inch class models, at CES that kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Yonhap news agency reported.

The new TV models are additions to LG’s existing 88 and 75-inch screen sizes in its OLED and NanoCell TV lineup.

LG said its every 2020 model earned 8K Ultra HD certification from the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which requires a minimum 50 per cent contrast modulation threshold with at least 33 million active pixels.

Billed as the next big thing in the TV market, 8K TV offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen.

Having so many pixels means a higher image density, which should deliver a clearer, better defined picture.

LG Electronics said that its latest 8K TVs come with upgraded AI and deep learning technologies, which will deliver optimised picture and sound quality for all types of content.

The company said its 8K TVs will be equipped with an upgraded voice control system, which will be available in 144 countries.

(IANS)