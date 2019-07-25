Former India skipper, MS Dhoni, also a Lieutenant colonel (Honorary) in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment, is proceeding to be with the battalion.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be with the unit, currently stationed in the Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force, from July 31 to August 15, 2019. After taking a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his unit, MS Dhoni will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with the troops.

According to Army sources, Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier. Dhoni’s battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, is currently posted in the Valley, according to these sources.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp. There were speculations over Dhoni’s retirement after India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.