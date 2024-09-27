Aska: A local court sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment after convicting them for the 2011-murder of a youth at Purunabori village under Gangpur police limits in Ganjam district, Thursday. The convicted persons were identified as Khadal Pradhan, 79, his son Babu Pradhan, 35, and daughter Tiki Pradhan, 39. They were convicted for murdering a youth Bulu Bisoyi, 35, with sharp-edged weapons along with two other undertrials over past enmity in 2011. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 each, apart from the punishment.

In default, the three have to undergo an additional four months of rigorous imprisonment. Additional District and Sessions Judge Prabir Kumar Choudhury at Aska pronounced the judgement on three out of five accused in the case while the trial of rest of the two accused Sugriba Pradhan and Gopi Swain is still underway. The judge pronounced the order after examining the statements recorded by 13 witnesses in the case, Public Prosecutor Surya Prakash Rao said The incident occurred when Bulu was returning from a religious programme at Purunabori village, March 15, 2011. The three convicted persons and their two accomplices were hiding near his house waiting for him to arrive. As Bulu arrived near his house, all five of them attacked him with sharp-edged weapons like sword, billhook and lathis. Bulu sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Gobara community health centre. However, doctors pronounced him brought dead.