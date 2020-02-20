Nabarangpur: A local court sentenced two persons to life and handed down six months of imprisonment to four after convicting them of killing a tribal man at Hirliaguda village under Papdahandi block in this district, Wednesday.

District and sessions judge Ashok Kumar Panda heard the matter and handed down life imprisonment to Mangalsai Bhatra, 30, and Maheswar Majhi, 42, for the murder of Deba Bhatra in the village. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on each of them apart from the sentence.

Similarly, the judge also handed down six months of imprisonment to Dambunath Bhatra, 43, Bali Bhatra,30, Bali Bhatra, 60, and Ballabh Bhatra, 62 for the murder. The convicted persons hacked the deceased with sharp-edged weapons after beating him up with a lathi to death over a past enmity July 17, 2016.

PNN