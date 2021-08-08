Balasore/Bhadrak/Mayurbhanj: As many as eight people were killed and seven others sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them at different places in Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts Saturday.

Balasore district reported maximum six deaths with Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj reporting one each. All the seven injured persons are from Balasore district. They are undergoing treatment at government hospitals in Basta and Jaleswar.

According to a source, lightning struck when farm labourers were working on paddy fields at Sasan village under Singla police limits and at Mathani village under Basta police limits killing two and injuring three women on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Pana Majhi from Talatapanda village under Basta police limits and Chhabi Kalandi from Brahmanamara village under Muruda police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The injured ones — Sabitri Kisku, Gurubari Kalandi and Barsha Kalandi — are receiving treatment at Basta community health centre (CHC).

Similarly, 16 women were working on a paddy field at Baghabali village under Jaleswar police limits when lightning struck. Three women collapsed on the ground. They were immediately rushed to GK Bhattar Hospital in an ambulance. The doctors there declared one as received dead. The deceased has been identified as Purnima Singh, wife of Badal Singh from Kusumasahi village under Baradia panchayat in Raibania police limits. Sabitri Mahanta, wife of Parameshwar Mahanta of Kandada village and Geeta Singh, wife of Subal Singh of Kusumsahi village are under treatment.

Gajendra Tudu (12), son of Mangal Tudu of Krushnanagar village of Gobarghata panchayat under Jaleswar police limits and Padan Marandi, son of Mangal Marandi were guarding their cattle in their farmlands when rain started. They took shelter near a brick kiln. Then the lightning struck. Local people rescued them and rushed to G K Bhattar Hospital. The doctors pronounced them received dead. Similarly, lightning struck a woman and her son who were returning home from paddy field. They were rushed to the same G K Bhattar Hospital. They are under treatment.

A farmer was killed after lightning struck him at Padhuan village under Basudevpur police limits in Soro block of Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Anakar Mallick (42). The person who died due to lightning has been identified as Purnachandra Sahu (56) of Raghunathpur Adia village under Basudevpur municipality in Bhadrak district. It was when he along with his family members were working on their filed that the mishap occurred. Sahu collapsed on the ground, losing his sense. He was immediately rushed to Basudevpur government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A famer identified as Jayadev Mahanta of Talakunda village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district became victim of a lightning strike when he was returning home riding a bicycle. Though he was rushed to Dukura CHC, he was declared received dead.

PNN