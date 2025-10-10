A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines early this morning. The quake was so powerful that buildings in the surrounding area began to sway like straws. Following the tremor, scientists issued a tsunami warning.

Numerous videos of the devastating earthquake in the Philippines are rapidly going viral on social media. Watching these clips could make anyone break out in a cold sweat. In one video, a building shakes like a small boat tossed by strong ocean waves, a disturbing sight.

A video from Mapua School in Davao City is also going viral. The footage, taken inside a classroom, begins with a shaking camera, followed by screams. Suddenly, the tremors intensify, the walls shake, the camera angle shifts, and students fall over one another. The vibrations grow so strong that the floor and ceiling appear to move, as terrified screams echo through the room. Another video from Tagum City shows people gathered outside a medical center. Moments later, panic spreads as people scream and run for cover.

As soon as the videos of the devastating quake went viral, social media users were left with goosebumps. Many commented on the terrifying natural disaster. One user wrote that witnessing such a strong earthquake felt like the apocalypse, while another commented, “This is very dangerous.” A third user said, “Given the severity of the earthquake, both fear and caution are necessary. I hope everyone is safe.” Another remarked, “With the rate of earthquakes and floods these days, I wonder what will happen to the world.”