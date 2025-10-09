Jajpur: A horrific incident occurred Monday in Kantia village, Jajpur district, Odisha, where 55-year-old Soudamini Mahala went missing after a crocodile dragged her into the river while she was bathing on the banks of the Kharasrota River.

A live video went viral from Jajpur, Bari area, where a crocodile dragging a waman in to the river, pubil getting panic after watching video #odisha #jajour #crocodile #news #viral #live pic.twitter.com/J1lR1k01D2 — Ajay kumar nath (@ajaynath550) October 7, 2025

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the crocodile pulling the woman into the river as people scream in the background. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a search operation in the river, but unfortunately, the woman could not be saved in time.

Following the incident, local authorities have appealed to the public to remain extremely vigilant along riverbanks and to avoid areas where crocodiles are suspected to be present.