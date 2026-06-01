Dhenkanal: Three persons, including the owner of a farmhouse, were detained Monday for allegedly killing a wild elephant by electrocution and secretly burying its carcass on the property in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, an officer said.

The incident is suspected to have taken place three to four days ago in Rajmohanpur in the Hindol subdivision, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Lalit Kumar Patra said officials inspected the site Sunday and returned on Monday for a detailed examination.

“Based on the information received, we revisited the farmhouse and exhumed the elephant’s carcass with the help of an earthmover,” Patra said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the animal died due to electrocution and that its body was subsequently buried inside the farmhouse premises in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident, he said.

“It appears to have been a deliberate act. We have detained three persons in connection with the case — the farmhouse owner, the JCB operator and a watchman,” he added.

Officials identified the animal as a male makhna elephant, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem examination after the carcass was exhumed, following which the remains were disposed of as per protocol, they said.

Legal action will be initiated against the accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and other relevant provisions of law, they said.