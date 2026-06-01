Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Y.B. Khurania, Monday ordered an investigation by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) into allegations of custodial torture that allegedly led to the death of a 32-year-old physically disabled person in the Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district.

HRPC, a specialised wing of the Odisha State Police, oversees the investigation of sensitive and complex human rights violation cases, including deaths in police custody.

Based on preliminary enquiry, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, Niti Shekhar, took strong disciplinary actions, including the shifting of IPS officer (Under Training) Nitesh Kumar Mishra, suspension of three staffers of the Kabisuryanagar police station, and transfer of all staffers of Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai Outpost under its jurisdiction.

“Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, IPS ASP (U/T) Ganjam, holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar PS, is hereby withdrawn to District Police Headquarters, Ganjam, pending further enquiry. S.P., Ganjam, is directed to post a suitable substitute in his place,” reads the order by the IGP (Southern Range).

Similarly, SI Sameer Kumar Rout of Kabisuryanagar Police Station, Assistant SI Baikuntha Jena of Balichhai Outpost, and constable Suman Kumar Sahu have been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending further enquiry. The IGP further directed that Home Guard Krushna Chandra Pradhan, who was serving as a driver, be relieved of all duties with immediate effect.

The Commandant of Home Guards, Ganjam, has also been instructed to initiate proceedings for his disengagement from the organisation. The Superintendent of Police, Ganjam district, has been directed to transfer all staff posted at Kabisuryanagar Police Station and Balichhai Outpost to other police subdivisions to maintain impartiality during the inquiry.

“Any further criminal or departmental action will be taken based on the outcome of further enquiry into the aforementioned incident,” the order added.

According to allegations by family members, the victim, Susant Sahu, a native of Subalaya village in Ganjam district, was brought to Kabisuryanagar police station May 25 during a raid at a stone mine and detained for questioning in connection with a case related to illegal stone blasting. Earlier, two people had reportedly been arrested in the same case.

However, Susant’s involvement was allegedly not established. It has been alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture during his seven-day detention. Sunday, he was reportedly handed over to his family members in critical condition.

After receiving preliminary treatment at Aska Hospital, he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared him dead Monday.