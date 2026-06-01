Baripada: Severed legs of a man were found inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Monday, with locals alleging that he was killed in a tiger attack, officials said.

Forest officials, however, said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained, and an investigation had been launched.

According to the forest department, Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police station limits, had been missing since Sunday.

Villagers found Naik’s partial remains, including two legs, in a bushy area near Kumudabadi.

Despite search efforts, the remaining body parts could not be traced, STR deputy director Ramesh Kumar said.

“Preliminary observations have not yielded any conclusive evidence regarding the cause of death. As of now, no pugmarks or other field evidence have been found at the site to establish the involvement of any wild animal,” Kumar said in a statement.

He said samples and other evidentiary materials had been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to scientifically determine the cause of death.

Further investigation and search operations are underway. Necessary assistance is being extended to the bereaved family, the deputy director added.

PTI