Bhubaneswar: The process for the by-election to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha formally commenced Monday, following the issuance of a notification by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

Informing the media in a press conference held here, Odisha Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Raut said the Election Commission has issued the notification for the by-election to fill the vacancy created following the resignation of former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray. According to the schedule, the filing of nominations begins Monday, June 1.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is June 8, while scrutiny of nominations will take place June 9. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 11.

Sahu said that if more than one candidate remains in the fray after the withdrawal deadline, polling will be held June 18. The counting of votes, if required, will be conducted on the same day and the election process will be completed thereafter.

Sahu has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the by-election, while an Assembly Secretariat official has been designated as the Assistant Returning Officer to oversee the process. The by-election has become necessary following the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha, and the Election Commission has initiated the process in accordance with the prescribed electoral schedule.

It is worth noting that Samantaray, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2024, submitted his resignation to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan May 25. He would have otherwise completed his tenure, which was scheduled to end in April 2030.

In a major setback to the opposition BJD, Samantaray, a founder member of the party, May 25 tendered his resignation from the primary membership in a letter addressed to the party’s supremo, Naveen Patnaik, citing continuous sidelining within the party.

His resignation from the Rajya Sabha brought down the regional party’s strength in the Upper House to five members. A day after tendering his resignation from the party, Samantaray May 26 joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a programme held at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Notably, the three-time MLA was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Tirtol and Barabati-Cuttack constituencies during 2000 – 2004, 2009 – 2014 and 2014 – 2019.