Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said that nearly 96 per cent of complaints received through the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell have been resolved.

Speaking after the 18th session of the public grievance hearing programme, Majhi said the initiative has significantly strengthened the connection between the government and citizens.

“Out of 14,651 complaints received in person during the previous 17 hearings, 14,046 complaints, or 96 per cent, have been resolved. At the district level, around 2.40 lakh grievances have been heard over the last two years, with nearly 92 per cent of them resolved,” he told reporters.

Majhi said officials are regularly conducting grievance hearings at tehsil and block levels across the state to ensure prompt redressal of public issues.

The grievance cell resumed operations after a four-month break, which Majhi attributed to the summer season.

During Monday’s session, the chief minister, along with 13 senior ministers, personally heard complaints from people who had travelled from different parts of the state.

Majhi said the programme would be expanded after the summer months and conducted in districts outside Bhubaneswar to make the administration more accessible.

“The government will reach the doorstep of the people and listen to their grievances directly,” he said.

At the start of the hearing, the chief minister met 30 persons with disabilities and patients suffering from serious illnesses. He received their petitions and directed officials to take immediate action.

He also approved medical assistance worth Rs 3.60 lakh through the single-window system for 13 patients suffering from various ailments.

In another case, Majhi sanctioned an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to Kamakshi Sahu of Nayagarh district following the death of her son in an accident.

Later, in a social media post, the chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to making governance more accessible and responsive.

“We are committed to bridging the gap between the government and the people. The grievance redressal process has been made faster and simpler, and through public hearings, we are continuously working to bring the administration closer to citizens,” he said.