Rayagada: The newly created Rayagada Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) became operational Monday, in a major step towards strengthening railway operations in south Odisha, officials said.

Headquartered in Rayagada, the new division has been carved out through the reorganisation of the erstwhile Waltair Division with the objective of decentralising railway governance, expediting infrastructure development and enhancing freight operations across the region, they said.

According to an official statement issued by ECoR, train control offices, control boards and associated operational monitoring systems have become fully functional, enabling the division to independently regulate and manage train operations within its jurisdiction.

The transfer of operational, technical and administrative responsibilities from the parent divisions has been completed smoothly, ensuring uninterrupted train services, the statement said.

A Historic Milestone for Southern Odisha 🚆 East Coast Railway proudly welcomes the operationalization of the Rayagada Railway Division from 1st June 2026. With Rayagada as its headquarters, the new division will bring focused administration, faster infrastructure development,… pic.twitter.com/CLCkHQRVFg — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) June 1, 2026

ECoR said the creation of the Rayagada Division would bring railway administration closer to field units and operational centres, facilitating faster decision-making, improved monitoring of train movements, better asset management and more effective coordination with state government agencies, industries and other stakeholders.

Located in a strategically important mineral-rich, industrial and tribal belt, the division is expected to play a key role in strengthening freight transportation, improving regional connectivity and accelerating railway infrastructure projects.

Districts including Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Kandhamal are likely to benefit from enhanced railway connectivity, expanded freight infrastructure and faster implementation of development projects.

“These developments are expected to generate employment opportunities, attract investments in logistics and warehousing, and stimulate industrial and commercial growth,” the statement said.

The division is headed by Amitabh Singhal, a 1995-batch Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer and an alumnus of NIT-Tiruchirappalli.