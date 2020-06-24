Mumbai: Fans of the super-talented Sushant Singh Rajput are yet to come to terms with his death. The brainy, super intelligent, confident and talented star had to go a long way like his favourite star Shah Rukh Khan.

It is a known fact that Sushant was a huge admirer of SRK. Meanwhile, his Pavitra Rishta co-actress Mrinalini Tyagi has opened about her good friend and her thoughts on Sushant’s death.

Though, the actress might not have shared screen space with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, but she was once extremely close to him. They were thick friends as she is one of closest friend’s of Ankita Lokhande. Mrinalini is still not able to digest Sushant’s demise and calls the incident heartbreaking. In an exclusive conversation, the actress also opened about her good friend and her thoughts on nepotism.

“Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever, happened is very heart-breaking and unbelievable. He was so good that it is difficult to digest the fact that he is no more with us today. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things they don’t go together. They are poles apart,” said Mrinalini.

Mrinalini also shared that Sushant was a huge SRK fan and wanted to build his own Mannat one day, “He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshiped him and was a huge fan. He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it’s really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk on his footsteps,” she said.