Bhubaneswar: One of the prime attractions of the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), lioness Supriya died Tuesday due to old age-related ailments. She was 26. The lioness breathed her last at 9. 15am. According to the zoo officials the lioness was born in 1994. After Supriya’s death, NZP now has two African lioness and eight Asiatic lions and four lionesses.

In January 2012 ‘Supriya’ had created a huge panic among the visitors by escaping from her enclosure. However, staff of NZP captured her quite quickly and brought her back to her enclosure.

Supriya’s death comes close on the heels of the demise of a yellow Anaconda which breathed its last, August 28.

It should be stated here that NZP has remained closed since March due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to open for visitors October 4 onwards. Strict COVID-19 norms will be followed while visitors are allowed entry.

