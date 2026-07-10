New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, a litigant appearing in person was forcibly removed from the Supreme Court Friday after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

The incident occurred before a partial working day bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.

At the outset, the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone.

“Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow,” the litigant, who was wearing a black coat without a lawyer’s band, said while addressing the bench.

“You are ordering me? You are ordering us?” asked a visibly surprised Justice Viswanathan.

“That is all from my side. Everything is on record,” the litigant said and hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air.

A security person immediately intervened, overpowered and removed him from the courtroom, allowing the proceedings to continue.

No immediate order regarding the incident has been passed in the open court so far.

PTI