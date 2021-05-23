London: Liverpool and Chelsea both secured Champions League (CL) berths for the 2021-22 season, finishing third and fourth in the Premier League points table. However, Leicester City lost out in the race for the Champions League as they suffered a shocking 2-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur to finish fifth in the competition.

In the last round games played Sunday, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 with Sadio Mane getting a brace. The win helped Liverpool reach 69 points from 38 games while Chelsea who suffered a shocking 1-2 loss to ended on fourth place with 67 points from an identical number of matches.

In the other matches played on the last day of the Premier League, it was a walk in the park for already crowned champions Manchester City who routed Everton 5-0. It was a sweet farewell for Sergio Aguero who donned the blue jersey for the last time. The Argentine came in as a substitute and scored two goals in what will be his final match for Manchester City. The other goals were scored by Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Phoden. Man City finished on 86 points well ahead of their rival Manchester side, United who ended on 74 points

Second-placed Manchester United also signed off on a winning note scraping past Wolverhampton 2-1. The goals were scored by Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata in the first half itself. The second half turned out to be a very scrappy affair with most the play restricted to the midfield.

It was a season Arsenal would like to forget as they finished eighth in the table with 61 points. However, the Gunners went home happy at lease for the day as they got the better of Brighton 2-0 with both the goals being scored by Nicolas Pepe.