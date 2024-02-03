Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said BJP stalwart LK Advani challenged dynasty politics and changed the identity of the party from being a “politically untouchable” one to the largest political platform in the world.

Along with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy Advani ji also connected India’s democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies, Modi said while addressing a rally in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

He said Bharat Ratna to Advani is an honour to the ideology of ‘nation first’ and also recognition to the crores of BJP workers and leaders across the country.

“This is a recognition to the party’s ideologies and struggle of crores of party workers. This is also an honour to the party and its workers which has became the world’s largest party from a two-MP party,” he said.

“Advani continuously fought to get democracy out of one party’s grasp and guided everyone. He challenged dynasty politics and connected India’s democracy to all-inclusive and nationalist ideologies,” he said.

The Prime Minister said his guarantee is the ‘guarantee of guarantees as his government is the last hope of helpless people across the country.”

While assuring the people of Odisha that his party would ensure development of the state and its people, Modi said the recent Budget provides guarantee for the development of all sections of society including youths, women, poor, farmers and tribals.

“Modi’s guarantee means guarantee pura hone ki guarantee”, the prime minister said, adding that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, crores of farmers have got direct benefit, including around 40 lakh in Odisha.

Farmers of Odisha have received Rs30,000 in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Yojana, he said.

Citing an instance of farmers’ development, Modi pointed out that while the government prior to 2014 was procuring paddy worth Rs 36,000 crore under the MSP mechanism from Odisha, the present government has procured paddy worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore from the state.

“This is because the BJP is seriously working for real empowerment of farmers,” Modi said.

Similarly, he said the BJP government is taking all steps to uplift the fishing community. The government continues to lay emphasis on improving the lives of fish farmers, he said.

The PM also said the central government is also working towards ensuring increasing household savings with the provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the rooftop solar scheme in the Budget. “With rooftop solar scheme, people will have zero energy bills,” he said.

On women empowerment, the prime minister said that the Centre also extended the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to ASHA and anganwadi workers who will get medical care services up to Rs 5 lakh.

Modi came down heavily on the Congress and its allied parties for “insulting” Droupadi Murmu, whose candidature was opposed by opposition parties in the Presidential elections.

“I have worked with tribal people and know their plight and difficulties,” Modi said, alleging that they (Congress) have all along used tribals as their vote banks.

“However; in the last 10 years, the BJP has been continuously working towards the development of tribals in Odisha and other states,” the prime minister said.

