Balasore: Drawing a line at a pharmacist of Idida PHC under Singla police limits in Balasore throwing tantrums at people under the influence of alcohol, irate villagers resorted to agitation Wednesday. They threatened they would continue their stir till the transfer of the pharmacist.

The pharmacist in question has been identified as Subashish Tudu.

According to the local residents, Tudu has been in the habit of taking all sorts of intoxicants. It had been a regular affair of him throwing expletives at the people. “But he crossed the limit Tuesday evening when he wielded a sword and chased people. We managed to snatch the weapon from him but then he whisked out a bhujali and ran after us. With no option left, we sought police intervention. It was also not easy for them to overpower on Tudu,” they added.

In the process, four to five people suffered injuries.

Idida Sarpanch Debi Prasad Bhanja said the pharmacist remains under intoxication 24 hours. Earlier we had lodged a complaint against him with Basta hospital in-charge Dr Debabrata Jena, but to no avail.”

The panicked and irked people said, “Hundreds of people from nearby areas depend on this PHC. We will stop visiting the hospital, if the pharmacist is not transferred to somewhere else. We don’t have a good doctor at the PHC either.”

PNN