Amrapalli: Locals have alleged irregularities in an MGNREGS project in Pitamahuli panchayat under Birmaharajpur block of Sonepur district. The villagers have drawn the attention of the BDO towards the issue.

In the complaint, villagers said a proposal for a village park near Duleswar Radhamohan High School was moved at Palli Sabha. The proposal had been passed with an estimated cost of Rs 9.82 lakh.

The project has not been taken up at the proposed site, but surprisingly an information plaque of the same project has been set up near Chouhanpur Mata Matha. It was displayed in the plaque that the same amount of fund has been sanctioned in fiscal 2020-21.

Villagers wondered when funds have not been sanctioned for the project, how come the project can be executed at another place.

They have smelt a scam. They have demanded a high level probe into it. BDO Motilal Sulia was contacted by our correspondent over phone, but the former did not respond.

PNN