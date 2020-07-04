BHUBANESWAR: The Capital city has witnessed a rise in cybercrime cases during the nationwide lockdown between March and June. Though there is no consistent rise in the cases from March to June, the data from April to June hints at a sharp rise in the cases wherein the cyber crooks have cheated the denizens on several pretexts.

The trend was also predicted by several agencies dealing with cyber security due to extensive use of online platforms during the lockdown.

As per sources, eight cybercrime cases were reported at various police stations in the Capital city in March. While three cybercrime cases were reported at Airfield police station, Jatni police station witnessed registration of two such cases in March. Similarly, one case each was reported at Sahid Nagar, Shree Lingaraj, and Capital Police stations in March.

The spike in cybercrime cases is attributed to closure of shops and business establishments and restricted banking hours. However, only one case was reported at Infocity police station in April.

The cyber crooks again became active in the month of May which saw as many as seven cases.

Chandrasekharpur police station recorded two cybercrime related cases while one case each was reported at Sahid Nagar, Nayapalli, Chandaka, Airfield and Balianta police stations in May.

In June, the Capital city again saw a surfeit of cybercrime cases which touched a whopping 17. Sources said four cybercrime cases were reported at Chandrasekharpur police station while Khandagiri police received three cases. Airport and Capital police stations received two cases each in June.

Similarly, five other police stations in the city received one case each in June too.

It is also pertinent to mention here that many victims have filed their cases with the state cyber cell at Cuttack.

A majority of cybercrime cases reported during the period pertains to cheating of denizens on the pretext of expiry of Paytm KYC and fake advertisements with reputed wine shop images, claiming online sale of liquor.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police immediately issued an advisory cautioning people on the Paytm KYC related crimes. The advisory informed public about the modus operandi followed by the cyber fraudsters and ways to keep them at bay.

Sources also claimed that the Commissionerate Police is yet to arrest any of accused in these cases.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “How could we find time to solve the cybercrime cases when we are busy day in and day out to ensure stricter enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines?”

That apart, many also admitted their lack of expertise in handling complicated cybercrimes and the need for obtaining technical training to the officials.

Meanwhile, the proposed cyber police station in Bhubaneswar is yet to get operational.

Speaking on the issue, Crime Branch ADG Soumendra Priayadarshi said, “The inauguration of the cyber police station in Bhubaneswar delayed as the whole police department has been engrossed in Covid-19 duty. Action against cyber criminals will be streamlined following the establishment of the cyber police station. However, people should also remain alert without relying on police only.”

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018 indicates police inefficiency in dealing with cybercrime related cases. The data revealed that Odisha Police managed to submit charge-sheets after completing investigations in only 219 out of 2006 cyber crime cases pending with it in 2018. Investigations of around 75 per cent cybercrime cases were pending in 2018, the NCRB data reveals.

The NCRB report also says, Odisha witnessed 317 cybercrime cases in 2016 while the number soared to 824 in 2017 and 843 in 2018. The sources revealed that Odisha police recorded 864 cyber cases till September 2019.

Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP