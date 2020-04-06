Kolkata: The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus is forcing tipplers in the City of Joy to shell out a hefty overcharge to buy liquor in the black market. They are just praying that the lockdown is not extended beyond April 14. Liquor outlets and bars are shut in West Bengal since March 25.

In areas of Kolkata like Salt Lake and Dumdum, foreign and country-made liquor is being sold several times the MRP. “I went to Salt Lake to buy liquor in the black market. They are charging at least Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 more for each bottle depending on the brand of the liquor,” Arup Mazumdar, an employee of a private firm, said.

West Bengal ‘Foreign Liquor, Country spirit, OFF and ON Hotel Owners’ Association’ secretary Gautam Mukherjee said, that they have nothing to do regarding the sale of liquor at exorbitant rates in the black market.

“We have told our members to abide by the government guidelines. We will wait for the government to allow the liquor shops to reopen. Till then the shops will remain closed,” Mukherjee said.

“Whatever the bootleggers are doing in Kolkata is a social crime and we urge the West Bengal government to take strict action against them. The closure of liquor outlets and bars is important in the present situation,” asserted Mukherjee.

The monthly consumption of foreign liquor in West Bengal is one crore bulk litre and that of country-made liquor is 1.2 crore bulk litre, Mukherjee said. One bulk litre is equivalent to 12 litres, he added.

In West Bengal, there are more than 2,000 ‘OFF’ shops or liquor outlets, 1,400 bars and 500 ‘ON’ shops were food is served along with liquor, besides 1,000 outlets selling only country-made liquor, informed Mukherjee.

Sources said that at present all top brands are also available in the black market. It’s just one has to shell out the money to avail of the product. They also said that the bootleggers have devised a way of even delivering bottles to the house… again an added on charge will be applicable.

Agencies