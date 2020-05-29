Buguda: In a joint drive, police, tehsil and notified area council (NAC) officials in Buguda town of Ganjam district collected Rs 8,000 from 40 lockdown norm violators Friday.

With Ganjam district reporting highest COVID-19 cases in the state, local administration has been asking people of Buguda town to obey the lockdown rules to keep the contagion at bay.

The people have been asked to maintain social distancing at shops, wear mask and not to spit in public places. That said, quite a few people have been flouting the rules.

In an attempt to enforce the guidelines, checks were conducted at Madanmohan Chowk in the town where the violators were fined.

Tehsildar Sangram Keshari Jena, NAC executive officer Rashmi Ranjan Das, nodal officer Kalu Charan Rath and police officials were part of the operation, a source in the district administration said.

