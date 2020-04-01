Bolangir: Even though Bolangir district administration and district police have been taking steps to enforce the lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak, both the shopkeepers and denizens here could be seen flouting social distancing and lockdown norms.

Hundreds of people could be seen violating the social distancing norms at Rugudipada Fish Market Wednesday by standing close to each other even though local police have drawn circles and squares at each of the shops.

At each shop more than 10 to 15 people could be seen gathered to purchase fish and vegetables without responding the guidelines of the government guidelines of lockdown.

Despite local police educating people about the importance of lockdown and social distancing, the people barely seem to follow the instruction as they keep visiting the market for trivial reasons. To add to the concern, while the cops have been repeatedly sensitising the people to wait for their turn to make purchases at shops, it has so far fallen on deaf ears.