Bhubaneswar: With the Capital city observing the national 21-day lockdown, health experts here have raised concerns over the rising number of mental health cases that are being observed after the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Post March 24, since the Government of India announced a 21-day lockdown, psychiatrists, doctors, and local authorities here have received large number of calls of people facing ‘excessive mental distress.’ Sources said that 104 helpline number which was generated by the Odisha government for help to those who show signs of COVID-19 symptoms has also received calls of people seeking help from mental stress.

“Only in last four days I have received about 70 calls from my patients and unknown people. Many of these calls are largely related to panic and doubts regarding COVID-19. Then there are cases of fear of losing their jobs, businesses or even family as an impact of the disease. The paranoia usually multiplies for those already suffering from mental health issues or who reside alone,” said Susmita Padhee, a local psychiatrist.

Susmita also adds the 21-day lockdown has also seen a number of patients suffering from alcohol-withdrawal symptoms. With all liquor shops closed, the impact has been severe to those who are addicted to consumption of liquor or any other drug. “While some have complained of lack of sleep and uneasiness, others have contemplated of committing suicide in severe cases,” Susmita said.

However, when it comes to alcohol consumption, Odisha does not even feature in top 10. But individual reports suggest that a 30% growth in number of liquor outlets has been observed in state in last one year. With heavy urbanization observed in the Capital city, experts believe that a significant number of alcohol consumers belong here.

The desperation of these individuals can be accessed from a recent report where a local banker was duped of Rs 19,000 while ordering liquor online. He had reportedly found a website that claimed to home deliver liquor in the city. He placed an order for a beer worth Rs 260 but shell-shocked after Rs. 19,000 was debited from his account.

“Sudden withdrawal of alcohol or any drug that has become addictive to an individual can have adverse effect. What could be done during these times is to spend some time in other activities to divert attention. Practicing Yoga, Meditation or spending some time with family can be really helpful,” said Pramod Behera, expert at a de-addiction centre here.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) had recently issued guidelines to combat health challenges. Stressing on limiting the social media use, the WHO emphasised on seeking information and updates on COVID-19 once or twice only during specific times.

“There is lot of misinformation on social media that can lead your thoughts spiral out of control and force you in thinking about catastrophic outcomes. Thus, it is important to limit the amount of time you spend reading or watching things which aren’t making you feel better. For people staying alone it’s important to stay connected with your near and dear ones and spend time in activities that keeps you engage,” Behera suggested.

