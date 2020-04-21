Chaitali Shome, OP

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unspeakable miseries to handcrafts artisans of the state as the virus has hit their passion of preserving Odia culture harder than what it did to their businesses.

According to sources, craftspeople are small entrepreneurs, mainly self-employed, and dependent on seasonal retail sales and direct orders. They have received many setbacks in successive years first with demonetisation, then implementation of goods and services tax (GST), economic slowdown, Cyclone Fani in 2019 and now the novel coronavirus.

Experts feel that slowdown, lockdown and adversities create anxiety which in turn impacts every stage of production and distribution in this sector.

Any calamity or economic downturn impacts those who do not have a secured job and craftspeople are among the most vulnerable.

Sale of local handicrafts has seen a decline with reduction in tourist footfall in the state. All the exhibitions have either been cancelled or postponed. There is no local business also as restrictions have been imposed on local functions and rituals.

In places like Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, Athagarh in Cuttack, Balasore and Ganjam, artisans have not yet received ‘artisan cards’ while those of Paralakhemundi are yet to receive their assistance from government. The condition of artisans in Balasore is no different as government aid is eluding them.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra, a renowned Pattachitra artist, said, “It takes months to create one Pattachitra. But where are the buyers? The COVID-19 has snatched away our daily bread and butter. We are 80 families here at Aathagarh in Cuttack district who solely depend on the artwork. With no tourists visiting the state our business has been badly hit. Without government assistance, the art and the artists will see the death.”