Paralakhemundi: Lokayukta Act was implemented for the first time in 2014 and subsequently executed in 2018. However, after the appointment of a Lokayukta here in 2019, it has started giving good dividends and people can directly lodge complaints, a report said.

The Act empowers ordinary citizens to bring corruption to the fore that is going on at any government office. Activities of unscrupulous officials and their illegal nexus with contractors can be curbed.

Lokayukta has two wings namely –investigation wing and case management wing. Even it has provisions that if any person makes an allegation which is subsequently found to be false, the person who had made false complaint will be punished.

However, after the appointment of Lokayukta in Odisha, 864 cases were accepted for hearing, out of which hearing of 387 cases have been completed. Moreover, 477 cases are still under trial.

This was also reiterated by state Lokayukta in an awareness campaign organised few days back at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district for the purpose. The chairperson of state Lokayukta, Justice Ajit Singh, had made locals aware about this people-oriented Act.

The district Circle Judge Biswajit Das had then emphasised on eradication of corruption from our society and said, “Successful implementation of the Act can help make the society corruption-free.” Starting from government officials up to the parliamentarians at the centre and people’s representatives at state level come under the purview of Lokayukta Act, he had asserted.