Pune: Lookout circulars issued by Pune police against Union Minister Narayan Rane’s wife Nilam and MLA son Nitesh in connection with unpaid loans taken from a financial institution were withdrawn recently after the amounts were settled, said a senior police official here Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Srinivas Ghadge said the lookout circulars were withdrawn after DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) informed through a letter that the outstanding loans had been paid by the Narayan Rane family.

A police official said Artline Properties Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Nilam Rane, had availed a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL, in which she was the co-borrower, and the outstanding amount was Rs 27.13 crore. Nilam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, had availed a loan, and the outstanding amount in this connection was over Rs 34 crore, the police official informed.

The lookout notices were issued last month after both the accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPA), the official added. However, since then the two parties amicably settled the dispute and the loan amount was repaid. So the lookout notice was also withdrawn.