Puri: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, Saturday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and later visited the historic Sun Temple at Konark.

On this occasion, the CEC expressed his belief that the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath would motivate and inspire him to discharge his constitutional responsibilities with greater sincerity and commitment.

Upon his arrival in state capital Bhubaneswar, the CEC paid his respects to Lord Jagannath and conveyed his greetings to the people of Odisha in the Odia language.

He was accorded a warm reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), R.S. Gopalan, along with senior officials.

At the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, CEC Kumar was received by the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath temple administration Arabinda Padhee, District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, Superintendent of Police Pratik Kumar Singh, and other officials, who facilitated his darshan of Lord Jagannath and the other deities.

He remarked that the art, literature, and culture of Odisha are ancient and unique, and said that during his visit he would endeavour to learn as much as possible about these rich traditions.

Senior temple officials and servitors apprised CEC Kumar of the spiritual and cultural uniqueness of Lord Jagannath, the distinctive rituals and traditions of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the world-famous Rath Yatra held annually in the presence of millions of devotees, as well as the exquisite temple architecture and deep-rooted devotional practices.

After offering prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple, the CEC travelled along the coastal route to visit the world-renowned Sun Temple at Konark.

He was deeply impressed upon learning about the extraordinary craftsmanship and historical significance of Konark, a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site, built in the distinctive Kalinga style of architecture.

Speaking at the Sun Temple in Konark, CEC Kumar said that the Sun Temple is not only a symbol of Odisha’s heritage but also a matter of pride and honour for the entire nation.

“Observing the grandeur and intricate craftsmanship of the temple, one can truly appreciate how prosperous ancient India was in terms of wealth, knowledge, and scientific advancement,” he added.

He noted that contemplating this legacy fills one’s heart with deep sense of pride.

The Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark stand as magnificent examples of Odisha’s rich heritage and age-old traditions, he said.

The divine experience of visiting these sacred and historic places will remain etched in his memory forever, CEC Kumar added.

During the visit to Puri and Konark, the CEC was accompanied by the Odisha CEO Gopalan; Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sushant Kumar Mishra; Joint Chief Electoral Officer Gopinath Kanhar; Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Laxmi Prasad Sahu; Anamika Singh; along with officials of the local administration and other senior officers.

