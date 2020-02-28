Mumbai: Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the nuptial knot in the last week of April. According to the actors’ spokesperson, the two have even applied for a marriage registration at a court.

“Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted,” the spokesperson said.

“The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated,” the spokesperson added.

Other sources said that the couple will reportedly get married April 15. However, the final dates are yet to be locked. They also mentioned that Ali proposed Richa in a romantic way during their recent Maldives getaway.

The sources informed that the wedding will take place in Delhi, in the presence of close family and friends. After the two-day festivity, the duo will also host a party here for their friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry.

“Ali and Richa are going to go quirky with their wedding, owing to their personalities. The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas,” a source said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in Fukrey, have been dating for over four years. The Fukrey duo became friends while shooting together in 2012 and then they started dating in 2015. Now, they are finally set to take the big leap.

All the best to Richa and Ali

Agencies