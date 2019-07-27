After the World Cup, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is spending some gala time with his wife Nupur Nagar, to whom he has been married since November 2017.

Recently, Bhuvneshwar posted a romantic picture of theirs on social media. In the click, the sweethearts can be seen striking a scintillating pose. The love and wonder in their eyes for each other was pretty evident giving couple goals.

The sun in between them and the sea in the backdrop added to the serenity of the ethereal moment. Shikhar Dhawan, who’s married to Ayesha Dhawan, knows a thing or two about romance. The southpaw poked fun at Bhuvneshwar for his adorable post. He replied to the post and wrote, “Haye mera Aashiq,”

Have a look at some of their adorable pictures: