Mumbai: Warina Hussain, who made her big screen debut with Loveyatri, is known for her gorgeous looks and amazing fashion sense. The actress is an avid social media user and often teases fans with stunning pictures.

She regularly posts latest photos and stories on her Instagram handle. As soon as the actress uploads her pictures, they go viral on social media thanks to her crazy fans. Latest picture of the actress made her the talk of the town.

Take a look:

The actress completed her education and underwent an acting course in The New York Film Academy. She started her career with music videos and then stepped into the modelling industry.

On the personal front, her father is from Iraq and mother from Afghanistan.

On the work front, Warina will be next seen in an item number in superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. Interestingly, Salman was the one who had launched Warina for his home production movie Loveyatri that also starred his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Warina is also a well known model and actress. She is a known face in the world of advertisements too. She has appeared in many commercials and was admired for her screen presence. She gave a stiff competition to Disha Patani in the modelling and advertising world.